Nebraska's Ed Morrow Jr. sidelined due to injury

Nebraska men's basketball's forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely due to a right foot injury.

Athletic trainer R.J. Pietig said the injury was confirmed by an MRI taken earlier this week. Surgery is not required and Marrow will be re-evaluated next week.

“Obviously this is disappointing for Ed,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “I think he’s been playing the best basketball of his career, but a foot injury is a delicate one. We want to make sure he is at full health, and it was obvious on Sunday that he just needs rest and time for his foot to heal properly.”

As a sophomore, Morrow averages 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding, seventh in blocked shots and 13th in field goal percentage.