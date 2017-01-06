Nebraska tops Iowa in double OT thriller

The Nebraska basketball team is 3-0 in conference play for the first time in 40 years. One month ago, not many would have thought that was possible, but the Huskers pulled out a 93-90 win in double overtime against the Iowa Hawkeyes to stay undefeated in Big Ten play.

Pinnacle Bank Arena saw an instant classic as the two teams continued to match each other shot-for-shot throughout each period and into overtime. Glynn Watson Jr. kept hitting big shots, but Iowa's Peter Jok continued to match him.

Watson hit seven of his eight three-point attempts and finished with a career-high 34 points, while Jok hit five of his 11 three-point attempts and also finished with 34 points.

Watson was not the only Husker with a big night as Tai Webster finished with 23 points, seven assists, four steals and a block at the end of regulation that sent the game into overtime. Sophomore forward Michael Jacobson had a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with seven points, three blocks, two steals and two assists.

Iowa had a chance at the end of regulation and at the end of each overtime period to end the game, but missed the buzzer-beater opportunities.

Up next, Nebraska will face off against Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday at 1:15 p.m.