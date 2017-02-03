Nebraska suffers another loss at the hands of Michigan State

Tyler Martin
8:16 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Highlights from NU's loss to Michigan State & the jersey retirement of Tyronn Lue

Nebraska head coach Tim Miles discusses his team's loss to Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo discusses his team's win at Nebraska.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 10: Head coach Tim Miles of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nebraska defeated Wisconsin 70-58. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
2016 Getty Images - Joe Robbins

The Nebraska basketball team had another tough night, losing 72-61 to Michigan State. The Huskers fall to 10-12 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. 

Nebraska struggled to get anything going offensively tonight, shooting 38-percent from the field and 25-percent from three-point range. Senior guard Tai Webster led the team in scoring yet again with 18 points off of 6-15 shooting. 

Nebraska out-rebounded the Spartans 32-27, had one less turnover and had six more second chance points, but could not overcome Michigan State's three-point shooting barrage. The Spartans shot 65-percent from three, making 11 of their 17 attempted threes. 

Jordy Tshimanga had an impressive 15-point, nine rebound game despite his four turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added another 13 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Up next, the Huskers head to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes Sunday, Feb. 5 with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here's Nebraska head coach Tim Miles' full post-game press conference:

 

