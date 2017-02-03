Nebraska suffers another loss at the hands of Michigan State

The Nebraska basketball team had another tough night, losing 72-61 to Michigan State. The Huskers fall to 10-12 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play.

Nebraska struggled to get anything going offensively tonight, shooting 38-percent from the field and 25-percent from three-point range. Senior guard Tai Webster led the team in scoring yet again with 18 points off of 6-15 shooting.

Nebraska out-rebounded the Spartans 32-27, had one less turnover and had six more second chance points, but could not overcome Michigan State's three-point shooting barrage. The Spartans shot 65-percent from three, making 11 of their 17 attempted threes.

Jordy Tshimanga had an impressive 15-point, nine rebound game despite his four turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added another 13 points, two rebounds and an assist.

Up next, the Huskers head to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes Sunday, Feb. 5 with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here's Nebraska head coach Tim Miles' full post-game press conference: