Nebraska shocks No. 20 Purdue

The Nebraska men's basketball team came away with a much-needed win over No. 20 Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday. The win snaps Nebraska's five-game losing streak, dating back to Jan. 5. The Huskers are now 10-11 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play.

The key to the game was slowing down Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan, something the Huskers did for much of the second half. Swanigan, who averages over 18 points-per-game, came away with just 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Jack McVeigh came out of his shooting slump and connected with four of his six three point attempts to lead Nebraska in points with 21. McVeigh also added three rebounds and an assist.

The Huskers shot well from beyond the arc, making nine of their 17 attempted three pointers. Overall, Nebraska shot 43.1-percent and out-rebounded Purdue 40-35.

Up next, the Huskers face off against Michigan State in Lincoln Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised live on ESPN or ESPN2.