Nebraska pulls off upset over No. 16 Indiana on the road

Associated Press
8:11 PM, Dec 28, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Head coach Tim Miles of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on against the Maryland Terrapins in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Maryland defeated Nebraska 97-86. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 Wednesday night, leading Nebraska to a stunning 87-83 upset of No. 16 Indiana.

The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana's 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both.

Indiana's last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015.

Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1).

Indiana appeared to have seized control when it took a 42-35 lead early in the second half.

But the Cornhuskers answered with a 13-2 run and rebuilt a seven-point lead with 9 minutes to go.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top