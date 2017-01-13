Nebraska men's basketball team takes on Michigan Saturday

Without sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr., the Nebraska men's basketball team looks to remain perfect on the road in the Big Ten, as the Huskers travel to Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Morrow Jr. has been ruled out indefinitely with a right foot injury. The sophomore has started all 16 games for Nebraska this season, averaging 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Nebraska is coming off of a 74-66 loss to Northwestern Saturday, January 7th. Huskers' Tai Webster's 17 points and six rebounds led three Huskers in double figures. Michael Jacobson recorded his second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 boards against Northwestern.

Huskers' Webster and Glynn Watson Jr. are both among the Big Ten scoring leaders, averaging 17.7 and 14.6 points per game.

Michigan's lineup features four double-figure scorers and two others who average at least eight points per game. The Wolverines have won all six conference meetings with the Huskers and is the only Big Ten team NU has not beaten since joining the conference.

Nebraska (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten) plays Michigan (11-6, 1-3 Big Ten) Saturday, January 14th. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Crisler Center.