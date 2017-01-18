Nebraska men's basketball hosts Ohio State Wednesday

The Nebraska men's basketball team hosts Ohio State Wednesday, January 18th.

The Huskers are coming off of a 91-85 loss to Michigan on Saturday. Nebraska's Tai Webster posted a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds against Michigan. Webster is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and sixth in assists at 4.1 per game. Glynn Watson Jr. tallied up 22 points while Evan Taylor added 11 for the Huskers on Saturday.

Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 72-67 win over Michigan State Sunday. Buckeyes' JaQuan Lyle's led the team with 22 points and six assists during Sunday's win.

Nebraska (9-8, 3-2 Big Ten) go against Ohio State (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 18th at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.