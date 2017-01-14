Nebraska men's basketball falls to Michigan

Grace Yowell
4:19 PM, Jan 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Head coach Tim Miles of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on against the Maryland Terrapins in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Maryland defeated Nebraska 97-86. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Joe Robbins
2016 Getty Images - Joe Robbins

The Nebraska men's basketball team lost to Michigan 91-85 Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska's Tai Webster led the Huskers with a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds. Glynn Watson Jr. and Evan Taylor also finished in double figures. Huskers' Isaiah Roby made his first career start, replacing injured Ed Morrow Jr. Roby finished with seven points and three rebounds. 

Nebraska hosts Ohio State Wednesday, January 14th. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

