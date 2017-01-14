Nebraska men's basketball falls to Michigan

The Nebraska men's basketball team lost to Michigan 91-85 Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska's Tai Webster led the Huskers with a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds. Glynn Watson Jr. and Evan Taylor also finished in double figures. Huskers' Isaiah Roby made his first career start, replacing injured Ed Morrow Jr. Roby finished with seven points and three rebounds.

Nebraska hosts Ohio State Wednesday, January 14th. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.