Nebraska MBB hosts No. 20 Purdue

The Nebraska men's basketball team will host No. 20 Purdue Sunday as it tries to stop its current five-game losing streak. The Huskers are coming off of a 73-61 loss on the road at Northwestern, while the Boilermakers are coming off a solid 84-73 victory over Michigan State.

Without Ed Morrow down low, the Huskers will have to focus most of their effort on Pudrue big man Caleb Swanigan. The 6-foot-9 forward averages 18.8 points-per-game and leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 12.7 rebounds-per-game. Swanigan has put up 17 double-doubles already this season.

The Huskers will rely heavily on senior Tai Webster who has notched 21 consecutive double-digit scoring games. Webster averages 18.3 points and nine rebounds per game so far this season.

Webster is not the only offensive threat for Nebraska. Glynn Watson Jr. comes into the game against the Boilermakers averaging 14.6 points per game. Watson is also a key player defensively for the Huskers as he is currently second in the Big Ten in steals.

Nebraska will participate in the NACB Coaches vs. Cancer movement with their own #AveryStrong day. Avery Harriman, the son of former Huskers assistant coach Chris Harriman, has battled lukemia since he was two years old and has had two bone marrow transplants.

The Huskers will be raising money for the National Bone Marrow Registry. Tipoff for the matchup between Nebraska and No. 20 Purdue is set for 3:30 and will be broadcasted live on Big Ten Network.