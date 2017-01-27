The Nebraska men's basketball team dropped its fifth-straight game when it went on the road to Northwestern. The loss dropped the Huskers to 9-11 overall this season and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

The key for Northwestern against Nebraska was Derek Pardon who dropped 19 points and gathered 22 rebounds against the Huskers.

Huskies point guard Vic Law added 20 points of his own, as well as a couple of emphatic dunks that kept Northwestern's home crowd in it all night.

Tai Webster led the way for the Huskers offensively with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, while coming up with three steals on the defensive side of things.

Webster and Glynn Watson Jr. totaled over half of the team's points with 37. The other three starters, Michael Jacobsen, Isaiah Roby and Evan Taylor, combined for just nine points.

Nebraska's next game is all but a cake-walk as the Huskers will host Caleb Swanigan and the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday at 3:30 p.m.