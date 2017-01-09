Nebraska loses first conference game of season to Northwestern

Nebraska fought tooth-and-nail to maintain its perfect conference record when it faced-off against Northwestern, but came up just short.

The Huskers fell to an early 33-23 deficit with 1:46 left to go in the first half. Then, Nebraska caught fire and ended the half on a 14-0 run behind three pointers from Jack McVeigh (his first since Dec. 18), Isaiah Roby and Tai Webster.

With a 37-33 lead heading into halftime and Pinnacle Bank Arena rocking again, the Huskers seemed to have all the momentum. Then, Northwestern rode a wave of its own as Vic Law continued to drain shots from beyond the arc. Law made five of his six three point shots, and Northwestern made 11 of their 24 as a team.

Nebraska pulled within four in the closing minute of the game, but Northwestern closed out the game and came away with a 74-66 win.

Glynn Watson Jr. could not keep the momentum going from his career night against Iowa Thursday as he made just two of his 11 shots from the field. Watson also added three assists and two rebounds.

Webster led the team in scoring with 17, adding six rebounds and three assists as well. Michael Jacobson finished the game with a double-double as he scored 12 points and gathered 12 rebounds.

Northwestern finished with four players in double-digit scoring, led by Scottie Lindsey who finished with 19 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Up next, the Huskers will get a much-needed six day rest before they hit the road to face off against Michigan Jan. 14.