Nebraska looking to stop three-game skid against Rutgers

The Nebraska men's basketball team has had a tough stretch of games as of late, losing three straight to Northwestern, Michigan and a heartbreaker against Ohio State. Saturday, the Huskers have a chance to go on the road and stop the three-game losing streak against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights started the season out hot, winning 11 of their first 12 games of the season. Since that point, Rutgers has lost its last seven games, including its first six games of Big Ten play.

Rutgers has been solid defensively under first-year head coach Steve Pikiell as they have held opponents to under 40-percent shooting and out-rebounded opponents by nearly eight rebounds so far this season.

Getting senior guard Tai Webster going offensively will be a key for the Huskers. Webster averages 18.3 points-per-game, third in the Big Ten in that category. The senior guard also adds five rebounds and four assists-per-game.

Glynn Watson Jr. is also a major part of the Huskers offense as he averages 14.8 points-per-game, which is eighth in the Big Ten. Watson also plays key role on the defensive end for the Huskers, grabbing a conference-best two steals a game.

Nebraska's road-matchup with Rutgers is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The game will be televised on ESPNU.