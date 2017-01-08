Nebraska hosts Northwestern Sunday

The Nebraska men's basketball team is tied with Michigan State and Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead with a 3-0 mark. The Huskers take on Northwestern for the 12th time on Sunday.

The Huskers are coming off of a 93-90 double overtime win over Iowa on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. delivered a career-high 34 points while Tai Webster matched his career high with 23 points against Iowa.

Webster has scored in double figures for 16 consecutive games while Watson Jr. leads the Big Ten in scoring and steals with 25.7 points and 3.7 steals per game in conference play.

Northwestern recently fell 70-66 to Minnesota Thursday night. Wildcats' Bryant Mclntosh tallied 21 points and five rebounds against Minnesota.

Mclntosh averages 12.3 points and 5.6 assists per game, ranking third in the conference in assists.

Nebraska (9-6) go up against Northwestern (12-4) Sunday, January 8th. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.