Nebraska comes up just short in hearbreaking loss to Ohio State

The fans that packed Pinnacle Bank arena saw yet another drama-filled game when Ohio State came to town. This one, however, did not go the Huskers way.

Things looked good for Nebraska in the first half. The Huskers were shooting 50% from the field and held a 40-32 lead at halftime. Then the Huskers went cold. Tim Miles' squad shot just 29.2% in the second half and hit just one of their eight three-point attempts.

With just 16 seconds remaining, Tai Webster did what he does best and hit a deep three-pointer to put the Huskers up one. Nebraska buckled down defensively and nearly forced a stop, but with 1.9 seconds left, the ball went out of bounds off the Huskers.

Ohio State Head Coach Thad Matta drew up an inbounds play that put the dagger in Nebraska's heart as Marc Loving was wide open under the hoop and hit the game-winning layup to win 67-66.

Webster led the Huskers in points with 18 while adding three assists and two rebounds. Evan Taylor and Michael Jacobson each had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Glynn Watson Jr. finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The loss dropped the Huskers to 9-9 overall on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. Up next, the Huskers will hit the road to face off against Rutgers Saturday at 11 a.m.