Huskers lose Gill for season

Tom Lesyna
12:17 PM, Dec 27, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -
Huskers guard Anton Gill has suffered a knee injury and will be out the remainder of the season.
 
Gill suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee during a team workout Sunday evening, and tests Monday revealed the tear. Gill will have surgery on Monday, and the typical rehab is 6 to 8 months.
 
The Louisville transfer played in all 12 games and made one start for the Huskers this season. Gill is averaging 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He had two season high 10 point games against Southern on December 20th, and against Dayton on November 24.

