Georgetown transfer commits to Nebraska basketball

Tyler Martin
12:11 PM, Jan 9, 2017
PROVIDENCE, RI - FEBRUARY 13: Ben Bentil #0 of the Providence Friars has words with Isaac Copeland #11 of the Georgetown Hoyas in the second half on February 13, 2016, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Jim Rogash
Nebraska basketball has landed a commitment from a Georgetown transfer, per CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein. 

Isaac Copeland, a former top 30 player out of high school, played in all 33 games and started in 11 as a freshman in 2015-16. Copeland was an All-BIG EAST Rookie Team honoree and was named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week three times. 

The 6'9, 220-pound forward averaged 6.8 points-per-game and 3.8 rebounds-per-game last season. Copeland has averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds so far this season and will be eligible to play at Nebraska next January. 

