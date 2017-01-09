Georgetown transfer commits to Nebraska basketball

Nebraska basketball has landed a commitment from a Georgetown transfer, per CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

Isaac Copeland, a former top 30 player out of high school, played in all 33 games and started in 11 as a freshman in 2015-16. Copeland was an All-BIG EAST Rookie Team honoree and was named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week three times.

The 6'9, 220-pound forward averaged 6.8 points-per-game and 3.8 rebounds-per-game last season. Copeland has averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds so far this season and will be eligible to play at Nebraska next January.