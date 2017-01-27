Tickets for Nebraska football spring game on sale next week

Although it seems like the 2016 season just ended, it is never too early to start looking forward to the next Nebraska football season. Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game go on sale to the general public Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

While tickets go on sale to the general public next Wednesday, Nebraska season ticket holders will have the chance to purchase tickets Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. The game is set for Saturday, April 15 with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage.

Most tickets will cost $10, while some $20 suite tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Fans should get their tickets early because the Huskers have drawn more than 54,000 fans to the Red-White game every year since 2004.