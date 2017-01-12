SF27 gear available, proceeds go to Sam Foltz Foundation

Husker Nation was rocked by the news of the tragic passing of Nebraska punter Sam Foltz earlier this year. Foltz was attending a kicking camp in Wisconsin when he was involved in a car accident that took his life.

Surrounding the tragic passing, a viral hashtag "#SF27" was created honoring the former Husker. Now, Husker fans can go to the Sam Foltz Foundation page to purchase SF27 gear, with all proceeds going to the Sam Foltz Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, "By supporting the Foundation, you will be helping provide scholarships and supporting other civic functions that were important to Sam like veterans, children’s causes, and other volunteer activities."

Nebraska football players took to Twitter to promote the website:

#Husker fans, check out this link to order your own #SF27 gear! All profits go towards the Sam Foltz Foundation https://t.co/yA1VnXuF4J — Tommy Armstrong Jr. (@Tommy_Gun4) January 12, 2017