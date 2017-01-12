SF27 gear available, proceeds go to Sam Foltz Foundation

Tyler Martin
2:08 PM, Jan 12, 2017
2:09 PM, Jan 12, 2017

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 14: Drew Brown #34 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers is congratulated by teammate Sam Foltz #27 after Brown kicked the extra point in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 14, 2015 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
Husker Nation was rocked by the news of the tragic passing of Nebraska punter Sam Foltz earlier this year. Foltz was attending a kicking camp in Wisconsin when he was involved in a car accident that took his life.

Surrounding the tragic passing, a viral hashtag "#SF27" was created honoring the former Husker. Now, Husker fans can go to the Sam Foltz Foundation page to purchase SF27 gear, with all proceeds going to the Sam Foltz Foundation. 

According to the foundation's website, "By supporting the Foundation, you will be helping provide scholarships and supporting other civic functions that were important to Sam like veterans, children’s causes, and other volunteer activities."

Nebraska football players took to Twitter to promote the website:

 

