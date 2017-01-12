Riley announces departure of Mark Banker and two other assistant coaches

Tyler Martin
6:18 PM, Jan 11, 2017
LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Minnesota 24-17. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Steven Branscombe
Nebraska football Head Coach Mike Riley announced the departure of three members of the Nebraska football coaching staff, including Defensive Coordinator Mark Banker who's contract will not be renewed.

"I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributions to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs," Riley said.  "We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships."

Defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and Director of Player Personnel Ryan Gunderson are leaving the university to pursue other opportunities. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Stewart will become the Defensive Coordinator at Rice.

 

"Brian Stewart has informed me of his plans to take a defensive coordinator position at another university," Riley said. "Brian feels this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I respect his decision. We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our program the past two years and wish him the best of luck. We will work diligently to replace him with an outstanding coach, teacher and recruiter.

 

“Ryan Gunderson will also be leaving our recruiting staff to pursue an on-field coaching opportunity at another institution. Gundy has been a valuable part of our operation both at Nebraska and Oregon State. I’m excited that he’s getting a chance to get back on the field in a coaching role and wish him the best of luck.”

 

