Riley announces departure of Mark Banker and two other assistant coaches

Nebraska football Head Coach Mike Riley announced the departure of three members of the Nebraska football coaching staff, including Defensive Coordinator Mark Banker who's contract will not be renewed.

"I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributions to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs," Riley said. "We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships."

Defensive backs coach Brian Stewart and Director of Player Personnel Ryan Gunderson are leaving the university to pursue other opportunities. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Stewart will become the Defensive Coordinator at Rice.

Rice is hiring Nebraska defensive backs coach Brian Stewart as defensive coordinator, sources tell colleague Sam... https://t.co/Bv008lJp4f — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 11, 2017

"Brian Stewart has informed me of his plans to take a defensive coordinator position at another university," Riley said. "Brian feels this is a great opportunity for him and his family and I respect his decision. We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our program the past two years and wish him the best of luck. We will work diligently to replace him with an outstanding coach, teacher and recruiter.