Randy Gregory suspended by NFL for one-year

Former Nebraska and current Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is in more hot water. The NFL has handed Gregory a one-year suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, his third violation.

Randy Gregory suspended without pay for at least one year for violating NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2017

Gregory has been suspended a combined 14 games for violations against the NFL's substance abuse policy this season. The suspension comes less than a week after the former Husker recorded his first NFL sack.

Gregory was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and played in 12 games last season.