Randy Gregory suspended by NFL for one-year

Tyler Martin
4:29 PM, Jan 5, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 13: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on August 13, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Harry How
Former Nebraska and current Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is in more hot water. The NFL has handed Gregory a one-year suspension for violating the league's  substance abuse policy, his third violation.

Gregory has been suspended a combined 14 games for violations against the NFL's substance abuse policy this season. The suspension comes less than a week after the former Husker recorded his first NFL sack.

Gregory was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and played in 12 games last season. 

 

 

