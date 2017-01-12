Poll: What are your thoughts on the firing of Mark Banker?
Nebraska football Head Coach Mike Riley announced yesterday that Mark Banker's contract will not be renewed. While the defense improved from year one to year two under Banker, do you think it is time for a fresh start, or do you think he needed more time?
