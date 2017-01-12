Poll: What are your thoughts on the firing of Mark Banker?

Tyler Martin
12:37 PM, Jan 12, 2017

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 12: Defensive coordinator Mark Banker of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium on October 12, 2013 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

William Mancebo
Nebraska football Head Coach Mike Riley announced yesterday that Mark Banker's contract will not be renewed. While the defense improved from year one to year two under Banker, do you think it is time for a fresh start, or do you think he needed more time?

