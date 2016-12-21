Omaha Burke kicker commits to Nebraska

Tyler Martin
5:49 PM, Dec 21, 2016

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 3: Head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the game from the sideines against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois defeated Nebraska 14-13. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michael Hickey
Omaha Burke kicker Cole Frahm has committed to walk-on at Nebraska for the recruiting class of 2017. Frahm will come to Nebraska with hopes to be the successor to current Huskers kicker Drew Brown's predecessor. 

 

Frahm has put together a ridiculous trick-kick video. Check it out below:

 

