Omaha Burke kicker commits to Nebraska

Omaha Burke kicker Cole Frahm has committed to walk-on at Nebraska for the recruiting class of 2017. Frahm will come to Nebraska with hopes to be the successor to current Huskers kicker Drew Brown's predecessor.

Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Nebraska! #GBR pic.twitter.com/BJDWDCPNBy — Cole Frahm (@cole_frahm) December 21, 2016

Frahm has put together a ridiculous trick-kick video. Check it out below:

For continuing coverage of Creighton basketball, follow @OSIsports on Twitter, check back with OmahaSportsInsider.com and tune into KMTV and AM 590 ESPN Omaha.