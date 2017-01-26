Nebraska WR target Jamire Calvin narrows list to Huskers, Cougars

The saga of Nebraska wide receiver target Jamire Calvin continues. Calvin reopened his commitment just over one week ago, and has narrowed his list of desired schools to Nebraska and Washington State.

Calvin has been on the Huskers radar for some time now and was expected to announce his commitment to Nebraska during the Army All-American game. However, he shocked the masses when he pulled Oregon State's hat off the table.

Calvin announced he would reopen his commitment Jan. 17, and Mike Riley and company seem to be atop his wish list, along with the Mike Leach-led Washington State Cougars.

 

