Nebraska WR target Jamire Calvin narrows list to Huskers, Cougars

The saga of Nebraska wide receiver target Jamire Calvin continues. Calvin reopened his commitment just over one week ago, and has narrowed his list of desired schools to Nebraska and Washington State.

Calvin has been on the Huskers radar for some time now and was expected to announce his commitment to Nebraska during the Army All-American game. However, he shocked the masses when he pulled Oregon State's hat off the table.

Calvin announced he would reopen his commitment Jan. 17, and Mike Riley and company seem to be atop his wish list, along with the Mike Leach-led Washington State Cougars.

I've decided to re-open my recruitment. Have to make sure I am making the best decision for my future. No interviews at the moment please. — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 18, 2017

The final 2 college choices for me are Nebraska and Washington State. #GoCougs #GBR — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 25, 2017

Stay tuned with Omaha Sports Insider for the latest on Nebraska Football recruiting as the Feb. 1st signing day approaches.