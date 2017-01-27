Nebraska lands four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin

What originally looked like a rough recruiting patch for Nebraska is beginning to turn around. Four-star wide receiver target Jamire Calvin has announced his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter.

Many thought Calvin would grab Nebraska's hat off the table at the Army All-American game earlier this month, but Calvin shocked the masses when he chose Oregon State. Shortly thereafter, Calvin announced that he would reopen his commitment.

I've decided to re-open my recruitment. Have to make sure I am making the best decision for my future. No interviews at the moment please. — Jamire Calvin (@Jcalv6) January 18, 2017

Earlier this week, Calvin announced that his college choices had been narrowed to Nebraska and Washington State. While nothing is set in stone until National Signing Day Feb. 1, this is a good sign for the Huskers.