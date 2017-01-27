Nebraska lands four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin

Tyler Martin
12:16 PM, Jan 27, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 5: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheer squad waves a giant flag after a touchdown during their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Eric Francis
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What originally looked like a rough recruiting patch for Nebraska is beginning to turn around. Four-star wide receiver target Jamire Calvin has announced his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter.

Many thought Calvin would grab Nebraska's hat off the table at the Army All-American game earlier this month, but Calvin shocked the masses when he chose Oregon State. Shortly thereafter, Calvin announced that he would reopen his commitment.

Earlier this week, Calvin announced that his college choices had been narrowed to Nebraska and Washington State. While nothing is set in stone until National Signing Day Feb. 1, this is a good sign for the Huskers.

 

