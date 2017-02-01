Nebraska football: National Signing Day Live Coverage

It's finally here. National Signing Day is upon us, meaning Nebraska will finialize its 2017 recruiting class. Here is a running list of those who have already made their decisions today. For more coverage of sigining day including reaction from some of Nebraska's signees, check back in with OmahaSportsInsider.com.

UPDATE: (3:18 p.m.)

While the Huskers struck out on No. 1 wide receiver Joseph Lewis, Greg Johnson and Michael Onyemaobi, four-star defensive back Elijah Blades announced his signing to Nebraska. 

One of the biggest commitments of the Huskers recruiting cycle was Tyjon Lyndsey, a four-star wideout from Las Vegas, Nevada. Lyndsey chose Nebraska after decommitting from Ohio State.

Bellevue West's own Jaylin Bradley officially signed his letter of intent this afternoon. Bradley had a record-breaking senior season with the Thunderbirds and helped lead Bellevue West to its first state championship.

 

The No. 21 defensive tackle in the 2017 recruiting class, Damion Daniels chooses Nebraska on ESPNU. Daniels is a three-star defensive tackle from Dallas, Texas.

 

Willie Hampton, 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker and three-star prospect out of Plantation, Florida chooses the Blackshirts. 

 

Three-star defensive tackle Deiontae Watts out of Plano, Texas officially signs with the Huskers.

 

Nebraska holds on to three-star defensive end Guy Thomas despite some last minute uncertainty: 

 

Nebraska just added a new hometown Husker with two-star offensive lineman Chris Walker out of Lincoln East High School:

 

The first to sign for the Huskers was three-star TE Kurt Rafdal out of Indiana:

 

Andrew Ward, a three-star linebacker out of Michigan signed his letter of intent this morning:

 

Nebraska offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh added a major piece with the signing of Matt Sichterman, a three-star tackle out of Kings Mills, Ohio: 

 

Austin Allen, a three-star tight end was the first player to sign inside the state of Nebraska. Allen is out of Aurora, NE.

 

Cavanaugh continues his work, adding three-star offensive lineman Brenden Jameis out of Austin, Texas to the list of signees.

 

Les Miles' son Ben Miles also decided to join the Huskers as a three-star fullback.

 

Here is a list of early enrolees for the Huskers 2017 recruiting class:

 

Keyshawn Johnson Jr., four-star wide receiver, Calabasas, California

Tristan Gebbia, four-star quarterback, Calabasas, California

Avery Roberts, four-star linebacker, Wilmington, Deleware

Javeon McQuitty, four-star wide receiver, Columbia, Missouri

Brock Bando, three-star offensive lineman, Lincoln, Nebraska (IMG Academy)

 

