Nebraska football grabs four-star commit for 2018

Tyler Martin
4:27 PM, Jan 18, 2017

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Mike Riley of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Minnesota 24-17. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Steven Branscombe
2016 Getty Images - Steven Branscombe

Although Nebraska did not have quite the recruiting day it expected during last week's Army All-American game, it seems Mike Riley and the Huskers are getting back on track.

Nebraska landed its third commitment of the 2018 class with Eric Fuller Jr. announcing his commitment via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Fuller is a four-star athlete out of Augustus Hawkins High School in California. The 5'9, 160-pound athlete joins Masry Mapieu of Beatrice, Nebraska and Cameron Jurgens of York, Nebraska in the 2018 recruiting class. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top