Nebraska football grabs four-star commit for 2018

Although Nebraska did not have quite the recruiting day it expected during last week's Army All-American game, it seems Mike Riley and the Huskers are getting back on track.

Nebraska landed its third commitment of the 2018 class with Eric Fuller Jr. announcing his commitment via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

I would like to announce I am officially committed to play at the University of Nebraska #GBR @coachD_GBR pic.twitter.com/wtZD4zHMvn — Eric Fuller Jr (@ericfuller2000) January 18, 2017

Fuller is a four-star athlete out of Augustus Hawkins High School in California. The 5'9, 160-pound athlete joins Masry Mapieu of Beatrice, Nebraska and Cameron Jurgens of York, Nebraska in the 2018 recruiting class.