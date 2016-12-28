Huskers Hold 2nd Practice In Nashville

The Nebraska football team worked out once again at Vanderbilt University on Tuesday, preparing for its Music City Bowl matchup against Tennessee on Friday. The Huskers worked out for about 90 minutes. NU will practice two more times before facing the Volunteers.

Following the workout, Nebraska defensive coordinator Mark Banker discusses the Vols' offense.

“Everything’s at the line of scrimmage, there will be no huddling,” Banker said. “They substitute a little bit like Illinois did where it’s a lot of bodies going back and forth, so we’ve got to be sharp on that up in the booth.”

“And then the biggest thing across the board, wide receivers and tight ends, we’ve got to be conscious of possible mismatches from a standpoint of height. You’ve got receivers and tight ends 6-5 and 6-3, so we’re going to have our hands full, no doubt.”

Tennessee was 2nd in the SEC in scoring this season averaging 36.3 points per game. In their last four games, the Volunteers have averaged 50 points per game.

““You’ve got a senior quarterback who’s been in the offense for quite some time. He knows it inside and out. He’s athletic, he’s got a good arm. I think he’s really a good quarterback. He’s perfect for their system,” Banker said. “He’s a good quarterback and those are always tough not only in any system, but (especially) the system that they run.”

The Huskers return to practice Wednesday afternoon. Friday's game starts at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.