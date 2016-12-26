Huskers Complete First Practice In Nashville

The Nebraska football team practiced for the first time Monday since arriving in Nashville for the Music City Bowl. The Huskers worked out for about 90 minutes at Vanderbilt University. It was the first of four practices this week for the Big Red.

Head coach Mike Riley believes at this point Ryker Fyfe will be the starting quarterback against Tennessee. Tommy Armstrong, Junior did not practice on Monday & hasn't suited up since the regular season finale at Iowa.

“I think there’s a quiet confidence in Ryker that everybody recognizes,” Riley said. “What I see is a guy who is really well liked and respected. I think when he comes in, I think the guys all kind of rally to him. I think they do that because they respect the work that he’s put in.”

Riley also confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that wide receiver Lavan Alston has left the program. NU returns to the practice field on Tuesday.

Friday's Music City Bowl against the Vols starts at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.