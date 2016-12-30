Huskers Closing In On Music City Bowl

The Nebraska football team held its final practice of the season Thursday afternoon in Nashville. The Huskers worked out at Vanderbilt University on the eve of their Music City Bowl matchup against Tennessee.

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley and Vols' head coach Butch Jones met with reporters Thursday afternoon in the final press conference before Friday's contest. Riley & Jones were given their own guitar by bowl officials instead of keys to the city.

NU & Tennessee fans gathered by the thousands in downtown Nashville on Thursday night for a block party on Broadway Street. The event featured a hot chicken eating contest and a Battle of the Bands between the Cornhusker Marching Band & the Tennessee Marching Band. The country band Montgomery Gentry also played for fans as well.

Kickoff on Friday is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.