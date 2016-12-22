Gerry Ineligible For Bowl Game

Nebraska senior safety Nate Gerry has played his last game for the Huskers. Gerry was ruled ineligible for NU's contest in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on December 30.

Head coach Mike Riley says it is a university policy & not a violation of team rules. Riley also said Boaz Joseph is ineligible for the game as well. Antonio Reed will likely fill in for Gerry at the safety spot.

Tommy Armstrong's status for the bowl game continues to be doubtful. Riley said the athletic trainer doesn't think Armstrong will be 100 percent by next Friday. The senior quarterback has been doing some running but hasn't suited up since the Iowa game.

Ryker Fyfe is expected to start in Armstrong's absence. Freshman running back Tre Bryant is also now doubtful for the game as well with a hamstring injury. Terrell Newby, meanwhile, is improving after not practicing the first two weeks after the Iowa game with a knee injury.

Gerry took to Twitter to send a message to Husker Nation: