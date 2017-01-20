Bob Diaco introduced as Nebraska's defensive coordinator

Nebraska football's new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spoke to the media for the first time since he was hired just over a week ago. Head Coach Mike Riley introduced the new coach before Diaco gave an introductory statement and answered questions.

"We are excited about bob. I think that his past is well documented as a football coach," Riley said. "He's been a defensive coordinator at a high level we can all look at his resume. I certainly did."

Riley said from the first interview with Diaco, there was no question who he wanted to lead the defense next season.

"I think he's a teacher, very motivating to listen to just as a coach," Riley said. "So coupled with his history as a coach, that interview, it was pretty much a no brainer. We did it fast and I'm glad we did."

Riley also addressed some issues many had with the way former defensive coordinator Mark Banker was fired. It was reported by the Omaha World-Herald that Banker, someone who had been a great friend to Riley and had coached with him for two decades, was fired over the phone.

Riley said the timeline for the Diaco hire needed to be quick. He said he wish the circumstances had been different, but the hire needed to be quick.

When introduced, Diaco stated how proud Nebraska fans should be with their university. He preached culture, saying that he is pleased to be able to take the responsibility of leading the "Blackshirts" defense. He said Nebraskans want to be able to look at the Husker defense and be looking in the mirror as far as character and culture.

Diaco also described himself as somewhat OCD, in the fact that he's very detail oriented.

"I'm a detailed oriented coach. I love the players, and I can already say that I love the Nebraska players. I love what I do, I love football, I don't have to read an inspirational quote to get out of bed every morning. I'm on fire when my feet hit the floor."

The question many wanted to know was how Diaco would distribute the coveted Blackshirts. Diaco said once the starters are named and the season begins, he will hand out the Blackshirts.

Watch Diaco describe his 3-4 defense, his past coaching experiences and more from our Facebook Live here: