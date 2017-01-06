Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley commits to Nebraska

Nebraska received another commitment for the 2017 class today as Bellevue West running back Jaylin Bradley announced his commitment to the Huskers. Bradley helped lead Bellevue West to it's first Class A State Championship in school history.

Bradley made waves as the running back for the Thunderbirds this season as he broke the 11-man single-game rushing record with 496 yards in Bellevue West's 63-42 win over Millard West. That game, Bradley also tied the Class A record for rushing touchdowns with seven.

The three-star running back from Omaha is the 15th commitment of the 2017 class for Nebraska.