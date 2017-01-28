CU Women's Winning Streak Snapped, Fall to DePaul

In a battle for first place in the Big East, the Creighton women's basketball team fell to DePaul at D.J. Sokol Arena Friday night, 60-56. With the loss, the Bluejays' five-game winning streak was snapped, and CU falls to 14-6 overall and 8-2 in Big East play.

Creighton lead at the half 29-21, but a tough third quarter put the Blue Demons ahead 45-42 heading into the fourth and held on for the 60-56 victory.

Audrey Faber led the Bluejays with 14 points, while Jaylin Agnew also posted 10 points for Creighton.

The Bluejays are back in action Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., hosting Marquette.