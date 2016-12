The Creighton women's basketball team picked up its first true road win the season Wednesday night with a 72-50 victory over Marist.

Audrey Faber led the way for the Jays with 20 points and eight rebounds.

CU improved to 6-4 on the season.

The Bluejays begin BIG EAST play next Wednesday at home against Butler starting at 4 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena.