Creighton's Lauren Works hits game-winning three vs. Georgetown

Tyler Martin
5:43 PM, Jan 8, 2017
Creighton's Lauren Works had a game for the ages Sunday when the Bluejays (10-5 overall, 4-1 BIG EAST) took on Georgetown (8-6 overall, 0-3 BIG EAST) at home. 

Not only did Works hit a three-pointer that forced overtime, but hit a three to seal the deal in overtime as well. Works finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Audrey Faber led the team in points with 22. 

 

Up next, the Bluejays face-off against Villanova Jan. 10 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

