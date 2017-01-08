Creighton's Lauren Works hits game-winning three vs. Georgetown

Creighton's Lauren Works had a game for the ages Sunday when the Bluejays (10-5 overall, 4-1 BIG EAST) took on Georgetown (8-6 overall, 0-3 BIG EAST) at home.

Not only did Works hit a three-pointer that forced overtime, but hit a three to seal the deal in overtime as well. Works finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Audrey Faber led the team in points with 22.

Game-tying three to send it to overtime? ☑️



Game-winning three in overtime? ☑️



What a game by @CreightonWBB's Lauren Works! #GoJays #WeFly pic.twitter.com/xwq4JDYmKJ — Creighton Bluejays (@gocreighton) January 8, 2017

Up next, the Bluejays face-off against Villanova Jan. 10 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.