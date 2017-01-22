Creighton Women's Hoops Wins In Overtime

The Creighton women's basketball team rallied to beat Seton Hall Sunday, 70-60 in overtime. The Jays improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in BIG EAST play.

Seton Hall had a 56-52 lead with 32 seconds left. Audrey Faber hit a layup then after Seton Hall hit one of two free throws, Lauren Works tied it up with a three pointer that sent the game into overtime.

"Lauren has been super-clutch all season-long; you have to Agnew credit for finding her teammate. We used our last timeout to set up the previous play and credit goes to this team for finding a way to earn this win," said head coach Jim Flanery. "We're elated to get a road sweep. Too many turnovers put us in a whole, but we made clutch plays down the stretch to get the win."

Creighton owned the extra period outscoring the Pirates 14-4 in OT.

Sydney Lamberty led the Jays with 16 points. CU is back in action Friday at home against conference co-leader DePaul. Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm at D.J. Sokol Arena.



