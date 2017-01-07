Creighton women's basketball hosts Georgetown Sunday

After falling 65-79 to DePaul on Wednesday, the Creighton women's basketball team looks to pick up a win against Georgetown on Sunday.

During BIG EAST play three Bluejays are shooting better than 50 percent from the field, lead by Jaylyn Agnew with 16-of-31 51.6 percent. Agnew recently delivered a career-high 21 points against No. 23 DePaul.

Georgetown is 0-3 in conference play with losses to DePual, Marquette and Villanova. During BIG EAST play Hoyas' Dionna White is averaging 16.3 points per game while Cynthia Petke is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game. Georgetown is shooting just under 39 percent on the season.

Tipoff between Creighton (9-5) and Georgetown (8-5) is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th at D.J. Sokol Arena.