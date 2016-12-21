Creighton women's basketball ends non-conference play at Marist

The Creighton women's basketball team finishes non-conference play against Marist Wednesday, December 21st.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 80-64 win over Nebraska on December 18th. Creighton's Marissa Janning led the way with an arena record of seven three pointers (7-of-11) in Sunday's win over the Huskers. She finished the game with 22 points, nine assists, four boards and two steals.

Due to her outstanding performance against Nebraska, Janning was named BIG EAST Player of the Week on Monday, December 19th.

Marist started the season slow but have won four of the last five games, including two in a row. The offense is led by Rebekah Hand's who averages 15.6 points-per-game while Claire Oberdorf has posted back-to-back double-doubles in the Red Foxes last two contests.

Tip-off between Creighton (5-4) take on Marist (4-7) is set for 6 p.m.