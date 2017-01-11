Creighton women's basketball defeats Villanova 60-46

The Creighton women's basketball team improved to 8-0 at home this season after a 60-46 win over Villanova.

Bluejays' Marissa Janning led Creighton with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth career double-double. Creighton's Brianna Rollerson and Sydney Lamberty followed with 11 points each.

"It's just right now I have to realize my three's aren't falling. They're starting to feel good in practice but definitely not in games. I stayed aggressive and got to the basket and I know I can score that way."

Next, Creighton (11-5) travels to Providence (9-8) Saturday, January 14th with tipoff set for 11 a.m.