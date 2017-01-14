Creighton women's basketball defeats Providence 58-51

The Creighton women's basketball team improves to 12-5 after a 58-51 win over Providence.

Lauren Works led the Bluejays with 14 points followed by Marissa Janning and Brianna Rollerson each scoring 11 points. Rollerson recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

"We're not a very deep team, but people seem to forget about [Works] from time to time," said head coach Jim Flanery. "She is an integral part of our team and has had a knack for the big shot of late."

Next, Creighton (12-5) takes on St. John's (12-5) Friday, January 20th. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Carnesecca Arena.