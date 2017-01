The Creighton women's basketball team finished the game on a 10-1 run to beat Marquette Sunday afternoon at D.J. Sokol Arena, 80-77.

Eight of Sydney Lamberty's 14 points came in the final minute as the Bluejays trailed by 13 at one point.

CU improved to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in BIG EAST play. The Jays are on the road at Villanova Friday starting at 6 p.m. on FS2.