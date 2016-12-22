Creighton volleyball coach named National Coach of the Year

Creighton volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has been named the 2016 VolleyballMag.com National Coach of the Year Tuesday. This is Booth's third coach of the year award in the last ten years.

"It really is a testament to the incredible group that we had," Booth said. "Not only are they great volleyball players, but they're wonderful young women and we were really fortunate to coach them...On behalf of Creighton volleyball, we're really excited for this national recognition."

Booth led the Bluejays to their first Elite Eight behind a 29-7 record, as well as a program-best No. 9 ranking in the final AVCA poll. During the NCAA Tournament run, Creighton had wins over ranked opponents, including No. 4 Kansas and No. 12 Michigan.

Booth was not the only one on the staff recognized for their efforts in 2016. The entire staff at Creighton, including assistants Angie Oxley Behrens, Ryan Meek and Micah Rhodes were named BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year.

"If anyone knows me personally, one thing I do well is surround myself with people far smarter than I am," Booth said. "That was the case for sure this year. I thank my staff and I share this honor with them."

Under Booth this season, Creighton volleyball won the BIG EAST regular-season and tournament titles, as well as a school-record 29 wins. In her career with Creighton, Booth has led the Bluejays to six NCAA Tournaments and four conference titles in the last seven years.