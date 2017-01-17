Creighton's Alex Kapp drafted by Atlantic United FC
Creighton men's soccer goalkeeper Alex Kapp was drafted by Atlantic United FC in the fourth round of the 2017 MLS Super Draft Tuesday afternoon.
Kapp was named BIG EAST Co-Goalkeeper of the Year along with a spot on the NSCAA NCAA Division I All-America Third Team.
He tallied seven shutouts and finished his senior season with 78 saves and a 0.84 goals against average.
Kapp is the program's 38th MLS Draft pick since 1996.
BREAKING: #ATLUTD select @AlexKapp_14 as the 2nd pick in round 4 of the 2017 @MLS #SuperDraft pic.twitter.com/HlwVaqxxTy— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) January 17, 2017
So unbelievably blessed to be drafted by @ATLUTD. Thanks everyone for the kind wishes, it means a lot! #SuperDraft https://t.co/mSeZa6YtVv— Alex Kapp (@AlexKapp_14) January 17, 2017