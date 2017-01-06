Creighton men's soccer's Ricardo Perez signs with Colorado Rapids

Ricardo Perez of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico started for the Creighton men's soccer team all four years of his collegiate career. Perez has signed with the Colorado Rapids as a Homegrown Player, becoming the first Creighton men's soccer player in program history to sign as a Homegrown Player.

Perez joined the Rapids Academy in 2008 at the U-14 level before playing with the U-16 team for four seasons. He served as the team captain of the Rapids' U-18 team in his final two seasons.

Perez made an impact on Creighton's team immediately. During his freshman year he played all 20 matches including 10 starts. He scored a game-winning goal against Cal Poly and posted score against Columbia the following weekend. He was also named a BIG EAST All-Rookie Team member.

As a Sophomore Perez played all 22 matches with 15 starts. He scored a total of three goals on the season including a game-winning goal against Marquette. Perez finished fourth on the team in goals, eight points, 23 shots and eight shots on goal.

Perez did not disappoint during his junior season, ranking third on the team with six goals and 14 points. He was named to the NSCAA All-Great Lake Region Second Team along with earning a spot on the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team. Perez claimed BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week honors and recorded two game-winning goals during the season.

In his last season as a Bluejay, Perez was named to the All-Great Lakes Region First Team. He finished the season with four goals and five assists while being named the 2016 BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year. Perez recorded five points from a goal and three assists during postseason play.

Perez inked his name into Bluejay history setting a Morrison Stadium record by appearing in 52 matches at Creighton's home venue. He played a total of 88 contests, the third-most matches played in program history. He finished his career with 15 goals and nine assist.

The first and second rounds of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13th starting at 3 p.m. ET. The third and fourth rounds with take place via conference call on Tuesday, January 17th.