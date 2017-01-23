Poll: How far will Creighton go without Maurice Watson Jr.?

Creighton has faced its fair share of losses this past week. The Bluejays lost their leader, senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr., for the season with a knee injury early last week. In the first game without Watson, Creighton suffered just its second loss of the season to Marquette Saturday.

Now, many are questioning how high the ceiling for this Creighton team without its vocal leader and offensive motor. Watch the video above as Mike'l Severe from the Omaha World-Herald joins Ben Stevens and Adam Krueger from Omaha Sports Insider Sunday show discuss the issue, and vote in our poll below.

