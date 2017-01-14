OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Marcus Foster scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and eighth-ranked Creighton defeated Division II Truman State 101-69 on Saturday.

Creighton (17-1) dunked eight times and put the Bulldogs away with a 17-2 run in the second half that pushed the lead to 75-46. All the Creighton starters were on the bench before the midway point of the second half, and the lead grew to as many as 36.

For Creighton, the game counted on its record and in the statistics, but won't be factored into its RPI. It was an exhibition for the Bulldogs from Kirksville, Missouri.

Truman State (13-4), playing its third game in three days, missed eight of its first nine shots and Creighton got out to leads of 17-3, 26-8 and 43-23. Connor Erickson led the Bulldogs with 10 points.