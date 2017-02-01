No. 22 Creighton men's basketball team takes down No. 16 Butler on the road

Associated Press
8:12 PM, Jan 31, 2017
OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 21: Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays scores during their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at CenturyLink Center on January 21, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Eric Francis
2017 Getty Images - Eric Francis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Justin Patton, Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster all scored 15 points Tuesday night, and No. 22 Creighton made 13 3-pointers as it ran away from No. 16 Butler, 76-67.

The Bluejays (20-3, 7-3 Big East) have won two straight to move into second place in the conference standings.

Kamar Baldwin finished with 14 points for Butler (18-5, 7-4), which has lost two straight at home.

Creighton's shooters were simply too much for the Bulldogs.

After Butler scored the first five points of the second half to take a 38-37 lead, the Bluejays went on a 17-4 run to make it 54-42 with 14:05 left.

The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points to make it a five-point game, but Creighton quickly rebuilt a double-digit lead and the Bulldogs couldn't get closer than seven again.

Creighton finished 13 of 21 on 3s, shooting a season-high 61.9 percent. The Bluejays earned their 20th win for the 17th time in 19 seasons.

Kelan Martin added 11 points for Butler, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

