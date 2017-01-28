No. 16 Creighton takes down Depaul, snaps losing streak

The Creighton men's basketball team came away with a 83-66 win over Depaul to snap its two-game skid. The Jays picked up their first win since losing senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr.

With help from a bad shooting performance from Depaul in the first half, Creighton led wire-to-wire and held a 44-29 lead at halftime. Depaul shot just 25-percent from the field during that time.

Four Bluejays were in double-digit scoring led by Kyhri Thomas who scored 18. Thomas added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Bluejays out-rebounded Depaul 38 to 28, but turned the ball over three more times than the Blue Demons.Creighton shot 55.8-percent from the field for the game and made seven of their 21 attempted three-pointers.

Zach Hanson played an increased amount of minutes coming back from injury. Hanson scored nine points and gathered four rebounds in just ten minutes of play. Creighton also saw some production out of senior guard Tyler Clement who helped the flow of the Bluejays offense with five assists.

Up next, Creighton hits the road to take on a likely top-10 opponent in Butler. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.