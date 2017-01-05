No. 10 Creighton Slams St. John's in First Big East Road Test

After dropping its first game this season this past Saturday to Villanova, 10th-ranked Creighton bounced back in the win column, picking up the 85-72 victory over St. John's on the road Wednesday night. The trip to Queens was the Bluejay's first road game in Big East play this year.

CU got off to a hot start, and lead 44-26 at the break. The Jays controlled much of the 2nd half, until St. John's cut the lead to eight with just about seven minutes left. But Maurice Watson Jr. answered with a three-pointer and Creighton cruised to an 85-72 win.

Justin Patton led the Bluejays in scoring, posting a game-high 25 points.

Creighton improves to 14-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East. The Bluejays stay on the road, visiting Providence on Saturday. The game tips at 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.