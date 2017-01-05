No. 10 Creighton Slams St. John's in First Big East Road Test

Ben Stevens
11:01 PM, Jan 4, 2017
1 hour ago

OMAHA, NEBRASKA-DECEMBER 28: The Creighton Bluejays bench reacts during their game against the Seton Hall Pirates at the CenturyLink Center on December 28, 2016 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Eric Francis
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

After dropping its first game this season this past Saturday to Villanova, 10th-ranked Creighton bounced back in the win column, picking up the 85-72 victory over St. John's on the road Wednesday night.  The trip to Queens was the Bluejay's first road game in Big East play this year.

CU got off to a hot start, and lead 44-26 at the break.  The Jays controlled much of the 2nd half, until St. John's cut the lead to eight with just about seven minutes left.  But Maurice Watson Jr. answered with a three-pointer and Creighton cruised to an 85-72 win.

Justin Patton led the Bluejays in scoring, posting a game-high 25 points.

Creighton improves to 14-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big East.  The Bluejays stay on the road, visiting Providence on Saturday. The game tips at 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top