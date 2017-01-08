No. 10 Creighton improves to 15-1

The Creighton men's basketball improves to 15-1 after a 78-64 win over Providence.

The Bluejays started off hot with a three-pointer from Cole Huff followed by baskets from Marcus Foster and Justin Patton to take a 7-0 lead. After a 12-2 lead Providence fought back, bringing the score to 27-all, then tied it again at 29-29 and 31-31.

Creighton's Justin Patton led the Bluejays to a 39-33 halftime lead with 12 points while Marcus Foster followed with 10 points.

Providence closed to within one point on two occasions early in the second half but Creighton's lead returned to 10 at 68-58 with seven minutes to play.

Creighton shot 55.9 percent for the game, including 7-of-17 from three-point range.

Patton finished with 17 points and tied his career-high with three blocks. Foster had 17 points and Khyri Thomas ended with 16 points. Maurice Watson Jr. had 11 points and tied his Creighton-high with 14 assists for his sixth double-double of the year.

Next, No. 10 Creighton (15-1) takes on Butler (14-2) Wenesday, January 11th. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at CenturyLink Center.